103,507 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 103,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 64.1% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Baidu stock opened at $212.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.11.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

