10,700 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.40. 368,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,990,020. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.