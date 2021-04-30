$11.00 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to announce sales of $11.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $71.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.52 million to $71.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $127.02 million, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $136.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.51. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

