$111.19 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to post $111.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.90 million and the lowest is $90.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $313.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $768.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $688.40 million to $868.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

In other news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $10,654,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $10,777,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,630. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

