1,223 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Bought by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

NYSE WSO opened at $297.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.09 and a 1-year high of $298.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.