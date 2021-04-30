13,390 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the third quarter worth $70,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. F3Logic LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $3,282,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $6,328,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA URTY opened at $113.93 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.