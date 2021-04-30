$151.50 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post sales of $151.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.80 million and the lowest is $146.40 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $238.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $809.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $849.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $968.37 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

APLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of APLE opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $3,835,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $36,520,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after buying an additional 4,546,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

