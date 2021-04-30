$17.06 Million in Sales Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post $17.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.23 million and the lowest is $16.90 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $15.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $69.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.09 million to $70.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $71.90 million, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $75.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 444,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.63 million, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

