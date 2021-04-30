$17.76 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post sales of $17.76 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.35 billion to $18.30 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $15.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $75.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.19 billion to $75.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.12 billion to $79.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,593,000 after buying an additional 731,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.59. 108,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,647,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $198.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

