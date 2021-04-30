17,300 Shares in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $3,161,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3,315.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 102,234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,338,000 after buying an additional 88,415 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 73,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDL opened at $34.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $34.06.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

