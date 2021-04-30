1,900 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in salesforce.com by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 77,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,411,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 232,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $49,309,000 after buying an additional 55,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in salesforce.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 825,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $174,796,000 after buying an additional 63,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at $353,400.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $232.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $155.08 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.15. The company has a market capitalization of $213.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

