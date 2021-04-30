19,299 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDT opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $31.77.

