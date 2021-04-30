1,942 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,507,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Argus raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

NYSE:GPC opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $127.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.49.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

