$2.10 EPS Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.22. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after buying an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after buying an additional 351,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $15.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,916. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $96.73 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.22.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

