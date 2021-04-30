$2.65 EPS Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce earnings of $2.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $13.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $15.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $14.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.05.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.18. 41,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,143. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $112.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,009,000 after buying an additional 90,177 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after buying an additional 113,493 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

