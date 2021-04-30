2,000 Shares in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Youdao by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,342,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,667 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Youdao by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Youdao by 1,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 127,850 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Youdao alerts:

DAO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their price target on Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Youdao presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Youdao stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of -0.41. Youdao, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $169.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO).

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.