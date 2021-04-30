20,320 Shares in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Bought by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CBTX during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBTX in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBTX in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ CBTX opened at $30.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. CBTX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $762.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. Equities analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from CBTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

