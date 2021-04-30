$21.09 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to announce $21.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.90 billion. FedEx posted sales of $17.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $82.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.03 billion to $83.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $85.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.38 billion to $89.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $8.67 on Friday, reaching $296.06. 2,441,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,537. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.17 and its 200-day moving average is $269.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 56.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,012 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3,466.5% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,889 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.7% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,714 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

