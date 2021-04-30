22,348 Shares in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,197 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Virtus Total Return Fund by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTR opened at $9.81 on Friday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

