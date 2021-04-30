$25.00 Million in Sales Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will announce $25.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $49.76 million, with estimates ranging from $5.07 million to $125.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPTX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of TPTX opened at $77.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.63. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,279 shares of company stock worth $15,301,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

