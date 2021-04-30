2,695 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Bought by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at $12,928,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 75.1% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 110,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after buying an additional 47,450 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in AGCO by 26.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 87.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in AGCO by 279.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 407,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 299,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $147.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.87.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.87. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.