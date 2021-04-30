27,600 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $9.25 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.28.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

