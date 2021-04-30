29,022 Shares in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Purchased by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.49% of CTO Realty Growth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 12.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 129,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CTO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,344. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $316.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

