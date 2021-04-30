$3.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to post $3.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 239.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $10.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAP stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.68. 749,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,495. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.11. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $202.54. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.