$3.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce earnings per share of $3.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $2.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $11.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $14.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.42.

LII stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,180. Lennox International has a one year low of $173.24 and a one year high of $348.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $564,688.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,821.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

