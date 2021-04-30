$320,000.00 in Sales Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post $320,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $490,000.00. Gevo posted sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $2.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 million to $2.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Noble Financial upped their price objective on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. 338,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,383,924. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

