$321.52 Million in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post $321.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $378.16 million. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $7,550,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,918,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,865,000 after acquiring an additional 60,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $94,979,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after acquiring an additional 560,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,030,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

