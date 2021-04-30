$333.01 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report sales of $333.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $321.20 million and the highest is $339.54 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $281.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $11.96. 10,744,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,827,910. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 266,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,902,000 after acquiring an additional 497,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $56,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 357,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,421,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,563,000 after acquiring an additional 79,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

