$338.36 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to post sales of $338.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $337.61 million and the highest is $339.10 million. Cable One posted sales of $321.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,034.50.

Shares of CABO traded down $12.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,790.00. 55,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,516. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,687.00 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,812.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,958.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cable One by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cable One by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

