$360.48 Million in Sales Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to announce sales of $360.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $366.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $355.90 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $374.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE:CFR opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $392,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.