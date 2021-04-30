37,966 Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUPH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 152,638 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,729,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

