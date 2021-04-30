38,006 Shares in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,006 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aegion by 1,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 341,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aegion by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,314,000 after acquiring an additional 178,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aegion by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 174,559 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Aegion by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 54,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Aegion by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEGN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of AEGN stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. Aegion Co. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $928.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.