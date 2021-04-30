3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.25 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will announce $8.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.55 billion. 3M posted sales of $7.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $34.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.39 billion to $34.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.00 billion to $35.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.05. 1,882,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $203.15. The company has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.