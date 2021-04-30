3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.20-9.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.79-34.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.33 billion.3M also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.200-9.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $198.00 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

