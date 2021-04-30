$4.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post $4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.79. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $2.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $16.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.62 to $16.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.41 to $18.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Argus upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.77.

CP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $374.63. 476,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $214.54 and a 52-week high of $390.46.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are scheduled to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,447,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,899 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.