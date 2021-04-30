$4.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post $4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.79. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $2.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $16.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.62 to $16.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.41 to $18.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Argus upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.77.

CP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $374.63. 476,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $214.54 and a 52-week high of $390.46.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are scheduled to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,447,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,899 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

