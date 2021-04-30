$4.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will post $4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.91 and the lowest is $4.70. FedEx reported earnings per share of $2.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $17.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.90 to $18.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $19.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.18 to $20.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $8.67 on Thursday, hitting $296.06. 2,441,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,537. FedEx has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

