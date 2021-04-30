434,479 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Acquired by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 434,479 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $34.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

