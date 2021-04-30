$5.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce earnings of $5.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.57 and the highest is $5.70. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings per share of $4.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $29.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.47 to $29.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $33.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.75 to $33.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.78 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,002.89.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,327.99. 78,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,192.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $661.32 and a 52-week high of $1,339.38. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

