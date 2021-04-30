6 Meridian Acquires New Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

