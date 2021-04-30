6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 5,303 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATGE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $23,778,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,780,000 after buying an additional 643,093 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth $11,261,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth $6,960,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 472,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after buying an additional 198,028 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,300.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATGE. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

