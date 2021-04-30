6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 9,190 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $1,435,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $537,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,460,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 522,982 shares of company stock worth $11,906,198. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

