6 Meridian Invests $177,000 in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after buying an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth $9,512,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 565,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innoviva by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVA opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVA. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

