6 Meridian Takes $202,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,494 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after buying an additional 332,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $448,155,000 after buying an additional 467,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $146.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

