$7.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $7.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.60. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $4.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $26.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.67 to $26.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $32.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $640.97 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

