$74.94 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce sales of $74.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.64 million and the lowest is $74.00 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $51.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $250.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.30 million to $253.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $259.57 million, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $303.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $9.95. 179,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

