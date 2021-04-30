$759.80 Million in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post $759.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $784.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $738.17 million. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $953.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.65. 25,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,473. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.77.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after buying an additional 1,188,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $111,574,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after buying an additional 494,023 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,113.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 527,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,464,000 after buying an additional 483,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $50,878,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

