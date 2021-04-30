$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to announce sales of $80,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Geron posted sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $300,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

GERN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,270. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $458.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.50. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,024,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 435,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Geron by 11.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,011,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 204,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Geron by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Geron by 4,606.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 961,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Geron by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 444,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

