8,188 Shares in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,188 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 609.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

PRIM opened at $33.48 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRIM. DA Davidson raised their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

