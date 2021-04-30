$91.58 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post $91.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.30 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $75.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $412.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.90 million to $422.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $473.38 million, with estimates ranging from $456.00 million to $486.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.83. 1,185,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,886. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,015.98 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,920,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,165. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 410,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,816 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 204.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.