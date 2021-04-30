98 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 98 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 100.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,479.79.

GOOG traded down $19.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,410.29. 40,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,455. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,173.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,911.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

